Politics

Russian ultimatum to US demands rollback of NATO in eastern Europe

By George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography
 5 days ago

30 years after breakup of USSR: Russian ultimatum to US demands rollback of NATO in eastern Europe and limited sovereignty for Ukraine, Georgia, and other nations under new Brezhnev doctrine; direct threat of military action included; Parts of ultimatum clearly designed to be rejected, furnishing pretext for aggression; Retaliation by West...

