WeatherTalk: Certain conditions cause snow to melt faster

Christmas Eve and Christmas will both pose widespread heavy snow across the region. Winter Weather Advisories are present for the Snake River Plain, We are expecting the snow to continue tonight and into the overnight hours for Christmas Eve. For Christmas morning, we might see the snow showers be a little more isolated in only a few places, but as the day goes on, more and more snow showers will come into our region and will blanket the entire area Christmas night into Sunday. Accumulation looks to be anywhere between a half a foot to an entire foot of snow for everyone including the valleys. Winds will also pose a threat with very breezy conditions. They will look to stick between 15-30 mph at least until next week with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. With the combined wind and snow, visibility can be very low in some areas producing heavy fog. Please drive safely and allow for extra time on your travels. Christmas Eve's low temperatures will get down to the 20's and teen's with some areas in central ID even reaching to the single digits. Christmas Day will look to have high temperatures in the 20's and 30's. Snowy, cold, and windy conditions will also continue for the next few days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO