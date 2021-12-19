Once Philly’s ‘center of the Black intellectual community,’ Henry O. Tanner House could be demolished

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are honoring Keona Holley, a city police officer who died Thursday after she was removed from life support one week after being shot in the line of duty. “With deepest condolences and respect, we salute Keona Holley — a dedicated servant who inspired and protected the community she dearly loved,” the team said in a message posted Friday on the franchise’s Twitter account. Holley, 39, had been on life support in the hospital for the past week after she was shot in a Dec. 16 ambush in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. “From her time helping others as a nurse’s assistant, to her past several years valiantly serving as a member of the Baltimore City police department, Officer Holley always felt it was her duty to assist those in need,” the statement said. SEE MORE: Condolences Pour In For Officer Holley’s Loved Ones The franchise said it is offering its full support to the mother of four’s family. “May she rest in peace, and may her positive impact and spirit forever resonate in our community,” the franchise said. Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2gchfCopyF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO