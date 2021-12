MR. LAVENDER Meet Mr. Lavender, the senior, snaggletoothed barn cat of your dreams! Mr. Lavender was brought in to our shelter as a stray, and would do well in a home where he can be an indoor/outdoor cat. When he isn't sitting on his royal throne in his cat room or running zoomies from catnip, he's asking for you to pay attention to him. At 11 years old, he is pretty set in his ways and can take a while to adjust to new people and surroundings. Patience will be key when bringing Mr. Lavender into your life, but once he is comfortable, he is the most loyal and lovable man you'll ever meet! pethelpers.org/cats.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO