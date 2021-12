Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: the CIA and crypto, the rise of neobanks and two Blocks on the block. A quirky conspiracy theory claims cryptocurrencies are actually a CIA project and that Satoshi Nakamoto, bitcoin’s fabled creator, is a secret agent. CIA Director William Burns didn’t help put any wild rumors to rest when he disclosed publicly last week that the spy agency has “set in motion a number of different projects focused on cryptocurrency.”

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO