Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in rematch

By Brie Stimson
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night. The fight ended suddenly after Paul...

www.foxnews.com

