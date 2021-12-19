ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu: the pageant’s third Indian winner is a yoga addict, is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and won in a dress by trans designer Saisha Shinde

Cover picture for the articleOn December 13, Miss Universe crowned its 70th winner: Miss India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who ended the country’s 21-year-crown-drought at the international competition. Held in Eilat, Israel, the young model edged out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane to win the coveted title on Monday. She wore a silver...

CinemaBlend

New Miss Universe And Former Miss India Opens Up About Steve Harvey Making Her Meow, Which Led To Backlash

Steve Harvey had a pageant gaffe a few years back when he accidentally announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant. That was 2015, and in the years subsequent he quietly (or at least mostly quietly) continued to host the pageant with only the occasional fanfare over the gig. That is until this year when he asked Miss India to do animal impressions instead of answering a serious question. The internet was not pleased, but now the new Miss Universe herself has spoken out.
