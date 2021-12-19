ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These former Stanford students are building an app to change your accent

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago

The Stanford students heard the sadness in their friend's voice when he shared the news. "Guys, I had to quit my job." To them, it didn't make sense. He was fluent in English and Spanish, extremely friendly and an expert in systems engineering. Why hadn't he been able to hold down...

