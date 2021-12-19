These former Stanford students are building an app to change your accent

The advancement in technology has significantly revolutionized the entire student’s learning experience. Apparently, children and people from various age groups have been driven towards using their mobile phones and laptops for almost every purpose in the current generation. With a laptop connected to a secured internet connection, scholars can access almost any information regardless of their geographical location. Best study apps there has been a significant decline in the chances of people visiting the library to complete their assignments and revise for their examinations as in the ancient days. It is essential to note that studying is a continuous process, and there has been a significant shift to eLearning over the recent past.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO