Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: We are not alone

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. You learn something when you reach out for help. You learn you are not alone. Since I’ve moved to Syracuse, I have been involved with organized labor. It started...

Comments / 0

 

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: We build justice together

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. “There is no good society without a good union.” These prophetic words, spoken by Pope Francis four years ago, remind us of the values that underlie any community and society – the values of justice, solidarity and equal opportunity. Throughout our history, men and women have struggled for a more equitable sharing of the riches produced by our work, and labor unions have played a central role in that struggle.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Salt City Blues, Eve of Divas, BeatleCuse: 10 things to do in CNY this week

It’s nearing the end of the year and things are slowing down a little in ’Cuse. But don’t worry, that only means more end-of-the-year parties to join! Shifty’s and World of Beer have you covered on that front with their holiday parties, which will of course include beer and music. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, there are weekend guided walks at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Bingo in Cicero. Otherwise, a slate of shows will keep you occupied, like a production from Thanasis Theatre Company or the popular Salt City Blues concert, now in its 5th year. And yes, there are still plenty of shopping opportunities (you’re in good company; Syracuse residents have been scrambling to do last-minute holiday shopping since forever) from Art Mart to the Holiday Farmer and Flea Market.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Tyrone Hines filming new movie in Syracuse (video)

Filming has begun for a Syracuse movie based on a book Tyrone Hines wrote while serving 26 years in federal prison. The independent film, titled “Trust No One,” unpacks the consequences of drug trafficking in Syracuse. Hines brings an authentic perspective to the story, as a former Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

