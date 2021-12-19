ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonable Temps Today & Turning Breezy This Afternoon -Bill Graul

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s Forecast High: 32F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 27F…. Partly sunny and seasonable today, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. It turns breezy for the afternoon and...

Dense Fog & Drizzle Through About Midnight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 26F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 34F…. Areas of dense fog will impact travel this evening through about midnight, mainly along and east of the Miss. River where a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect. There will be areas of drizzle or very light rain at times as well, before tapering around midnight. Temps will mainly be above freezing in most areas through midnight, so roads should be in OK shape. However, after midnight and into Saturday morning temps will drop below freezing… so any leftover moisture on roads and sidewalks could freeze and create some slick spots. Be sure to use caution, just in case. But again, the fog will be the main concern this evening.
Mix Of Sun & Clouds Today, Flurries North -Bill Graul

Saturday’s Forecast High: 34F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 20F…. Expect some sunshine for many Christmas morning, then passing clouds in the afternoon and perhaps some flurries north. Highs today will be cooler in the low-mid 30s. We are tracking a potential system that could bring snow or a...
