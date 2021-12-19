Seasonable Temps Today & Turning Breezy This Afternoon -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 26F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 34F…. Areas of dense fog will impact travel this evening through about midnight, mainly along and east of the Miss. River where a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect. There will be areas of drizzle or very light rain at times as well, before tapering around midnight. Temps will mainly be above freezing in most areas through midnight, so roads should be in OK shape. However, after midnight and into Saturday morning temps will drop below freezing… so any leftover moisture on roads and sidewalks could freeze and create some slick spots. Be sure to use caution, just in case. But again, the fog will be the main concern this evening.
