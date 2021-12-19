ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

War on COVID requires public unity much like Americans practiced during World War II

By ORDER REPRINT
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been much debate over universal mandatory COVID vaccination, mask wearing and other public health measures. There are those among us who will not comply. They cite their right of personal choice. Mandatory compliance, in the face of a national crisis, is not without precedent. After Pearl Harbor,...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The danger of American nostalgia for World War II

- - - 'Looking for the Good War" is a remarkable book, from its title and subtitle to its last words some 350 pages later. It is a stirring indictment of American sentimentality about war, written by an English professor who teaches Homer, Shakespeare and Styron to future officers of the U.S. Army. Elizabeth Samet is a professor of English at West Point. Her classroom high above the Hudson River must be a lively spot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Strom Thurmond
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
WTOP

Invisible Warriors: Honoring African American Women in World War II

Two extraordinary women were honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Saturday for their heroic efforts on the home front during World War II. Susan King, 97, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Hilda McDougald, 101, of Washington, D.C., are among the estimated 600,000 African American women who worked in industry and government during World War II.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#War Effort#Packet
Fremont Tribune

Dole celebrated at World War II memorial service

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole was honored in a public tribute at his beloved World War II Memorial on the National Mall Friday, shortly before his body was to head to his home state of Kansas. Actor Tom Hanks spoke at the service, saying it was Dole who "who willed this memorial into place." "Bob Dole came to this plaza often, to remember, to talk with veterans like himself and to their posterity," Hanks said. "The memory and conscience of the man himself will always be here, right here, for as long as there is an America. And that is a good thing. Because here we will always remember Bob Dole." The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said Dole "fought and lived" for the idea that a kid from a small town in Kansas can make it through the depression, through war to become a Senator and run three times for president.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Axios

Kushner kicked Israel's ambassador out of his office during annexation argument

The following story is adapted from "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan — and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to parlay the plan into unilateral annexations in the occupied West Bank — sparked weeks of tensions between the U.S. and Israeli governments.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy