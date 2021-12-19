3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Shutterstock

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.

If you’re more of a low maintenance gal but are looking for some timeless and chic updos to try out this winter to both keep staticky locks at bay and turn back the hands of time, Elle Westby, Co-Founder of Gem House Salon has just the right styles for you.

The Chignon

A chignon is one of the most classic updos you could wear, and pulling the hair back from your face will naturally provide a lifted look which will help you to appear younger. “A classic chignon is a timeless style that has even the youngest of fans still on board. When done right, this style can look classic and effortless,” says Westby. “It shows youthfulness by being on trend and gathering the hair back in a knotted chignon, opening up the face and eyes for an instant lift. Be sure to add some volume in the crown to show fullness in the hair.”

Loose & Wavy With A Clip

Leaving your hair mostly down but pulled back by a clip can help to show off your gorgeous color while adding some effortless volume to your locks at any age. “Show off a beautiful natural silver or well maintained balayage and base by wearing your hair down and wavy. Then sweep just one side back for a slightly dramatic effect,” explains Westby. “This will showcase your color as the waves will add dimension and pulling back the one side will pull the eyes up and accentuate those cheekbones.” Use this as an opportunity to try out a bold clip as an eye catching accessory perfect for adding some intrigue to your look.

Half Up Half Down

A half up half down look is a universally flattering style which can highlight your best features while still allowing your hair to frame your face. “There is something forever sexy and softening about a half up half down style. Want to teter that line of Bardot-esque in the most sophisticated way? Try a half up-half down french twist,” suggests Westby. “This is the ultimate style that covers all of your bases. Bonus points if you have a fringe that you can sweep to the side or part down the middle.” This look is best completed with ample volume at the roots, allowing the style to stay in place while giving you a natural face lift.