ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tPsV_0dQwrXai00
Shutterstock

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.

If you’re more of a low maintenance gal but are looking for some timeless and chic updos to try out this winter to both keep staticky locks at bay and turn back the hands of time, Elle Westby, Co-Founder of Gem House Salon has just the right styles for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1DLd_0dQwrXai00

The Chignon

A chignon is one of the most classic updos you could wear, and pulling the hair back from your face will naturally provide a lifted look which will help you to appear younger. “A classic chignon is a timeless style that has even the youngest of fans still on board. When done right, this style can look classic and effortless,” says Westby. “It shows youthfulness by being on trend and gathering the hair back in a knotted chignon, opening up the face and eyes for an instant lift. Be sure to add some volume in the crown to show fullness in the hair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubznx_0dQwrXai00

Loose & Wavy With A Clip

Leaving your hair mostly down but pulled back by a clip can help to show off your gorgeous color while adding some effortless volume to your locks at any age. “Show off a beautiful natural silver or well maintained balayage and base by wearing your hair down and wavy. Then sweep just one side back for a slightly dramatic effect,” explains Westby. “This will showcase your color as the waves will add dimension and pulling back the one side will pull the eyes up and accentuate those cheekbones.” Use this as an opportunity to try out a bold clip as an eye catching accessory perfect for adding some intrigue to your look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DmnM_0dQwrXai00

Half Up Half Down

A half up half down look is a universally flattering style which can highlight your best features while still allowing your hair to frame your face. “There is something forever sexy and softening about a half up half down style. Want to teter that line of Bardot-esque in the most sophisticated way? Try a half up-half down french twist,” suggests Westby. “This is the ultimate style that covers all of your bases. Bonus points if you have a fringe that you can sweep to the side or part down the middle.” This look is best completed with ample volume at the roots, allowing the style to stay in place while giving you a natural face lift.

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Looking for amazing short haircuts? We have got the best ones for you

Short Haircuts are incredible, amazing, and attractive. Why should only men have the pleasure of having short hairs when you can too. So, it is not unethical to keep short haircuts. It’s your choice, and believe us, you can always look dashing in your short hairs. It is always seen short haircuts on celebrities and commercial or action movies. Short haircuts make you pretty, dashing, amazing and most importantly it makes you be and accepting yourself. Today, we are going to introduce you some of the best short haircuts that you must try. If you are looking for even more, short hair styles here.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Colour#Hairstyles#Natural Hair#Wavy Hair#Gem House Salon#Loose Wavy With#Balayage
Well+Good

Everything You Need To Know About Twist Hairstyles, According to Textured Hair Experts

When you've been styling your hair a bunch, it can be a nice break for you and your stands to put your hair into a low-maintenance style like twists. Not only are twist hairstyles super cute, but they're also a great way for you to spend a few days with a look that requires little to no upkeep. Jamal Edmonds, a celebrity stylist and Mizani Artist based in Washington DC, says they're a great protective style.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

3 Skin Hydration Mistakes You Might Be Making & How To Instantly Fix Them

Proper hydration is vital in skin care—without it, your complexion can become dry, itchy, dull, and overall uncomfortable. We likely don't need to tell you this, especially now during the wintertime: The arid air can rob your skin of its precious moisture; if you've ever dealt with flaky, chapped winter skin, you know how crucial it is to butter up your skin barrier.
SKIN CARE
Glamour

28 Winter Dresses for Women You Won’t Mind Wearing in the Cold

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We love an outfit repeat as much as the royals, but it’s easy to fall into a style rut amid bitter temps. That’s where winter dresses for women can help. Having an arsenal of low-effort pieces (looking at you, turtleneck sweater dress) is key if you want to keep your outfits fresh and your getting-ready process as easy as possible.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Step Aside, Wolf Cut — the "Octopus" Haircut Is Trending For 2022

The octopus haircut is one of the hottest hairstyle trends for 2022. The haircut is a reinvention of the iconic short to medium-length layered "Rachel" haircut that was popular in the '90s. It has been popular in parts of Asia for quite some time but it recently arrived in the...
HAIR CARE
primenewsghana.com

Makeup tips to help you look fabulous this Christmas

Christmas is the ideal time to try something new and sultry to jazz up the festive spirit and party fever. The season is all about getting glitz, feeling incredible and entertaining oneself with a sprinkling of extra energy. The happy season is tied in with getting glitz, feeling incredible and entertaining yourself with a sprinkling of extra energy.
MAKEUP
news4sanantonio.com

Hello younger looking skin!

Having younger looking skin this holiday season is easy thanks to Plexaderm. Take the challenge today and be on your way to firmer, more radiant skin.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Everyday Jeans, According to Denim Experts

Good jeans, like so many essentials in style and life, can be hard to find. There are more places than ever to shop for denim, but fewer trusted signposts to introduce you to the best pairs. When you finally discover everyday jeans with your ideal balance of fit and form, all the effort is worthwhile: You know you'll wear them again and again.
APPAREL
Elle

9 Hair Trends to Inspire a New ‘Do in 2022

Right about now, we’re probably all in need of something to look forward to. It could be that major trip you’ve had to postpone for the past two years, the return of a highly anticipated TV show, or, in the case of all beauty enthusiasts, a new hairstyle. Maybe the start of a new year is your annual cue to switch up your vibe with a fresh cut, or your reason could be that 2021 was just a complete dumpster fire that you want to erase all memories of, hairstyles included. Either way, we understand—which is why we looked to several hairstylists for their thoughts on which looks we should add to our mood boards for the upcoming year. Ahead, you’ll find 2022 hair trends which include some throwback looks that you’ll actually want to revisit, along with new hairstyle ideas that feature a mix of hair textures.
HAIR CARE
thebeautylookbook.com

Holiday Nail Colors I’m Loving Right Now

It’s been a while since I’ve done a nail polish roundup so I thought I’d share 10 Holiday Nail Colors that can take you from Christmas into the New Year. I love following all the nail trends and save a lot of tutorials for inspiration! However I still haven’t mastered the hand painting swirl designs myself. I bought a few tools to try at home in the new year, so maybe I’ll be able to do it one day! For now I love bright or bolds. I still wear my everyday neutrals often but love these holiday shades.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy