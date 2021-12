New York City will give $100 to all New Yorkers who receive boosters now through December 31st, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The offer will apply only at city-run vaccination sites as well as those run by SOMOS Community Care, a network of nearly 2,500 providers that partner with the de Blasio administration. As of Tuesday, New York City has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses, the city’s Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. Nearly six million New Yorkers of all ages — or 71% — are fully vaccinated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO