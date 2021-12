TRENTON – Today’s lists of bills lined up for votes in the Senate and Assembly illustrate just how divergent their handling of Gov. Phil Murphy’s guns agenda has become. The Assembly board list includes a package of eight bills and resolutions that could get that house’s approval. But in the Senate, just one of those has advanced – and it still needs another vote in the budget committee, so even it isn’t ready for a vote in that full house.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO