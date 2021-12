What happened on December 25th in the history of the New York Rangers. Hockey on Christmas Day used to be an NHL and New York Rangers tradition. For the Blueshirts, the odds were that if was Christmas, they were playing hockey. In their first 45 years, they played 37 times on the holiday. Their record on Christmas Day is the best of any NHL team, 24-11-2. They actually went over 20 years without losing on Christmas. They played 16 times from 1928 to 1949 and went 15-0-1.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO