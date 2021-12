Despite its small population (19 million) and remote location, Chile has played an outsize role in the modern world’s political dramas. Long a moderate, democratic exception to South America’s violent, authoritarian norms, Chile swung between 1970 and 1973 from the turbulent rule of an elected Marxist to a horrific military coup. The dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet lasted 16 years, until a peaceful return to elected civilian leadership, which exhilarated democrats almost as much as Pinochet’s takeover had appalled them. For the next 30 years, Chile developed as a model of economic prosperity and moderate governance — until a sudden outburst of violent popular unrest in 2019 brought previously neglected issues of inequality and governmental responsiveness to the fore.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO