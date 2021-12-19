From Washington: What Does Omicron Mean For The Future Of The Pandemic?
The Delta Variant of COVID-19 continues to hospitalize those who are high risk and without any immunity. Meanwhile, the Omnicron Variant of COVID-19...radio.foxnews.com
There are many Americans who are of the opinion that this pandemic will continue from the release of one variant to another because we don't have no one powerful to enough to push or press the medical profession or the scientists to come up with a vaccine to combat the Covid and its variants. There are even those who feel that after being fully vaccinated with the booster shot, mask wearing, etc., they are still no better off; and can only look forward to getting more shots. These same American are asking the question: Why after being fully vaccinated and taking the booster shot, are these vaccines not able to protect against the Covid virus and it's variants? Many Americans are starting to say is this a big money making sham of the manufacturers of these vaccines?
