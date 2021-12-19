ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

From Washington: What Does Omicron Mean For The Future Of The Pandemic?

Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta Variant of COVID-19 continues to hospitalize those who are high risk and without any immunity. Meanwhile, the Omnicron Variant of COVID-19...

radio.foxnews.com

Gwendolyn Jones
2d ago

There are many Americans who are of the opinion that this pandemic will continue from the release of one variant to another because we don't have no one powerful to enough to push or press the medical profession or the scientists to come up with a vaccine to combat the Covid and its variants. There are even those who feel that after being fully vaccinated with the booster shot, mask wearing, etc., they are still no better off; and can only look forward to getting more shots. These same American are asking the question: Why after being fully vaccinated and taking the booster shot, are these vaccines not able to protect against the Covid virus and it's variants? Many Americans are starting to say is this a big money making sham of the manufacturers of these vaccines?

huntnewsnu.com

What does the rise of the Omicron variant mean for Northeastern, Boston as a whole?

Just as a sense of normalcy was approaching, the Omicron variant is raising concerns across the world. It appears that post-COVID days will have to wait. Omicron has many mutations that may make vaccines less effective against it than other variants, according to the New York Times. This sparked questions in the minds of students and faculty across Northeastern. Will quarantine return? What precautions should be taken to prevent the variant from spreading?
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UW Madison

Badger Talks – Does omicron change our pandemic future?

As we confront another new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 — this one with a name we can’t seem to agree how to pronounce — it’s natural to worry that the pandemic will stretch forever into the future. But, says University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Professor of Population Health Sciences Ajay Sethi, as scientists continue to work to understand omicron, it’s important to stay patient.
SCIENCE
FOX8 News

What to do about omicron? Here are the basics you need to know

(WGHP) — The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was detected by the World Health Organization in South Africa on Nov. 24. By Dec. 1, there was the first case in the U.S. By Dec. 13, there was the first case in North Carolina, a student from UNC Charlotte who had traveled over Thanksgiving. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

