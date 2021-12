My wife and daughters were on our way to Jamestown, North Dakota, to do some Christmas shopping. I had never experienced cold like a North Dakota winter. I was in bible college, broke and driving an old Plymouth Valiant. It was a great little car but it was far from suitable for the weather we were driving in. We were all in our winter coats, the heater was on but it couldn’t keep up, so the girls all had blankets wrapped around them.

