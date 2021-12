It was a jubilant moment. Well, as jubilant as is allowed at your average Eden Prairie City Council meeting. There were balloons, a standing ovation, and fists thrown into the air. All in celebration of the city’s acquisition of more than 30 acres from Hennepin County, at the cost of about $600,000, that would become the Birch Island Woods Conservation Area, located near Eden Prairie’s northern boundary with Minnetonka.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO