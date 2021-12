When the first wave of the pandemic hit, I was working 12-hour shifts as an ICU nurse in the most unbelievable conditions. We all felt such a huge sense of responsibility towards the patients, but also supporting other nurses who weren’t trained in critical care, and were often breaking down in the middle of shifts because of the enormity of it all. We’d be lucky if we got one break in those 12 hours, and often had takeaway pizza or something quick to fuel us through the next part of the shift. When I got home, I’d often reward myself with a glass of wine.

