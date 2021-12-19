ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

By Delaney Keppner
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OGdH_0dQwodXt00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don’t take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 290,930
  • Total Positive – 21,908
  • Percent Positive – 7.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 578
  • Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region 58.08 58.15 59.25
Central New York 65.10 64.62 67.44
Finger Lakes 56.25 55.35 57.62
Long Island 77.86 87.01 93.69
Mid-Hudson 52.92 58.04 63.30
Mohawk Valley 74.21 75.56 76.30
New York City 53.75 65.95 79.12
North Country 61.51 62.30 59.40
Southern Tier 96.54 102.54 103.99
Western New York 62.21 59.73 58.00
Statewide 60.66 67.84 75.29

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region 6.34% 6.59% 6.67%
Central New York 7.58% 7.55% 8.20%
Finger Lakes 8.18% 8.18% 8.26%
Long Island 7.53% 8.19% 8.73%
Mid-Hudson 5.02% 5.48% 5.76%
Mohawk Valley 7.85% 8.00% 8.20%
New York City 3.56% 4.39% 5.23%
North Country 7.23% 8.04% 7.61%
Southern Tier 6.70% 6.97% 6.76%
Western New York 9.29% 9.24% 9.05%
Statewide 5.11% 5.73% 6.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Bronx 3.15% 3.83% 4.73%
Kings 3.41% 4.25% 5.12%
New York 3.45% 4.49% 5.45%
Queens 3.81% 4.53% 5.24%
Richmond 4.70% 5.26% 5.71%

Yesterday, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
Albany 37,379 218
Allegany 6,686 32
Broome 31,080 213 1
Cattaraugus 11,022 48
Cayuga 10,665 52
Chautauqua 16,719 70
Chemung 14,159 93
Chenango 6,297 47
Clinton 9,046 77
Columbia 6,380 24
Cortland 6,679 38
Delaware 5,095 32
Dutchess 40,839 274 1
Erie 136,422 496
Essex 3,373 27
Franklin 6,098 28
Fulton 8,632 41
Genesee 9,630 63
Greene 5,510 82
Hamilton 573 8
Herkimer 9,367 46
Jefferson 12,609 36
Lewis 4,591 5
Livingston 8,040 64
Madison 8,341 61
Monroe 106,085 483
Montgomery 7,919 34
Nassau 243,769 1,756 8
Niagara 31,883 159
NYC 1,208,786 11,589 41
Oneida 36,455 216 4
Onondaga 64,961 394 1
Ontario 13,136 99
Orange 66,794 383
Orleans 6,177 22
Oswego 15,970 108
Otsego 6,202 44
Putnam 14,215 96
Rensselaer 19,331 109
Rockland 58,012 306
Saratoga 27,776 208
Schenectady 21,015 101
Schoharie 3,180 40
Schuyler 2,235 22
Seneca 3,697 36
St. Lawrence 14,440 79
Steuben 14,001 87
Suffolk 276,158 1,785 16
Sullivan 10,688 71
Tioga 7,145 47
Tompkins 9,765 215 117
Ulster 20,642 111
Warren 8,281 58
Washington 7,684 43
Wayne 11,610 80
Westchester 156,313 904 3
Wyoming 5,903 28
Yates 2,256 20
Unknown

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 2
Bronx 2
Broome 1
Cattaraugus 2
Chautauqua 1
Chemung 1
Erie 7
Fulton 1
Kings 5
Lewis 1
Livingston 1
Manhattan 2
Monroe 1
Montgomery 1
Nassau 2
Oneida 4
Onondaga 4
Ontario 1
Orange 1
Oswego 1
Queens 1
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 1
Saratoga 4
Schoharie 2
Steuben 1
Suffolk 5
Sullivan 1
Ulster 1
Westchester 1

Yesterday, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 928,270 2,229
Central New York 623,855 764
Finger Lakes 829,019 978
Long Island 2,054,508 3,933
Mid-Hudson 1,604,783 2,998
Mohawk Valley 313,982 323
New York City 7,430,635 14,244
North Country 291,771 319
Southern Tier 422,186 683
Western New York 912,242 1,333
Statewide 15,411,251 27,804

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 848,616 -414
Central New York 576,138 476
Finger Lakes 764,950 822
Long Island 1,824,836 2,266
Mid-Hudson 1,407,001 2,058
Mohawk Valley 290,073 206
New York City 6,573,152 5,947
North Country 262,610 255
Southern Tier 386,531 372
Western New York 833,453 825
Statewide 13,767,360 12,813
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

WWLP

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
Is Santa vaccinated?

s holiday season looks a lot different than last year. Back in 2020, state leaders were discouraging out of state travel. But lucky for Santa he got his vaccine early and was able to deliver toys to children across the Commonwealth.
