I bought a travel trailer and was surprised by 5 ways it comes in handy even while parked in the driveway

I learned that my travel trailer is useful for so much more than just travel. Mary Anne Bargen

I've always dreamed of owning a travel trailer. During the pandemic, I finally purchased one.

While I've taken several trips in my trailer, it has also come in handy while parked in the driveway.

Here are five ways I've made my travel trailer useful without leaving home.

Foxy on an adventure. Mary Anne Bargen

I've wanted to own a travel trailer for years, decades even. But it didn't become possible until COVID.

I've always dreamed of owning a travel trailer. I'd longingly stare at them on highways, imagining life crisscrossing the country, living full-time on the road, and adventuring via my home-on-wheels.

When COVID hit, and a remote-friendly way of life began, that desire grew ten-fold, as it also presented itself as a safe way to travel.

After weeks of perusing resale sites, I made my dream a reality, purchasing a rebuilt 1974 Perris Pacer. Truthfully, I always envisioned myself in an Airstream, but with a home base in Los Angeles shared with my boyfriend, dog, and cat in a neighborhood where parking comes at a premium, a travel trailer seemed to be a fair compromise.

We purchased the trailer from a family that skillfully rebuilt "her," and even sewed and hung curtains adorned with foxes inside, naming her Foxy in tribute. She felt like a prized possession, and we've been beach camping, boondocking in the desert, and visiting national parks ever since.

While we don't travel and live in Foxy full-time, I've discovered she isn't just good for weekend adventures, but comes in handy every day, even while parked in the driveway.

The author in a bedroom in her travel trailer. Mary Anne Bargen

In owning one, I discovered a travel trailer makes for a great extra bedroom or guest suite.

Taking advantage of seemingly lower rents amid the pandemic, we decided to downsize from a two-bedroom, two-bath into a one-bedroom, one-bath in a more desirable neighborhood.

But with Foxy parked outside, we suddenly had extra beds and privacy for overnight guests.

The trailer sleeps up to three adults and offers a comfortable stay for family and friends who prefer their own space to crashing on our couch or sleeping on an inflatable air mattress in the middle of the living room.

So far, we've hosted a couple of adventurous friends when they passed through town who enjoyed the unique experience.

The author in her "home-away-from-home office." Mary Anne Bargen

I also used my travel trailer to escape tight working quarters and used it as a second home office.

After a year and a half of working from home, my partner and I have learned a lot about each other and our work habits. Namely, I'm a really loud Zoom talker. When I finally met his coworkers in person, they were not shy about telling me they could hear me through his calls.

The experience taught me a couple of things. One, that my partner needed to mute his microphone more, and second, that our home was simply too small for two Zoomers.

Luckily, Foxy was close enough to tap into the Wi-Fi, yet far enough away to drown out some of my enthusiasm.

It also offered a little bit more of a commute and a separation between home and office for two people who spend a lot of time together and no longer felt the need to watch each other navigate work frustrations or writer's block.

The author stayed in Foxy while her kitchen floors were replaced. Mary Anne Bargen

The travel trailer became a go-to place to relax when the house underwent repairs.

Our home is cozy (which is real estate speak for small) with an open plan, so when our kitchen floors recently needed to be replaced, our office/living room/dining room (it's all the same space) suddenly became unavailable.

Foxy came to the rescue, and we were able to walk out to the driveway and hang out in the trailer while we waited for the floors to be completed, get work done, or eat a meal.

Having an additional familiar, stress-free spot to land — especially for our protective dog and skittish, exclusively-indoor cat — meant everyone still felt comfortable while staying out of the way.

A travel trailer can be used for a staycation, free of charge. Mary Anne Bargen

My trailer offered the opportunity to take a free staycation, while still parked at home.

Traveling is not only something I love but a huge coping mechanism when I need to get away from the stress of daily life. Losing that ability amid the pandemic greatly affected me.

Thankfully, Foxy offered a transportive stay just a few feet away. Many times, I've packed absolutely nothing but a book and my four-legged sidekick and ventured out to the trailer for an overnight stay, simply for a change of scenery.

This sort of staycation provides the comforts of home while feeling as if I'm on an adventure anywhere else. In fact, retreating to my trailer channeled serious nostalgic vibes of camping in my backyard as a kid, just much more comfortable.

Foxy also gave me a pivot in perspective, and a free one at that. I could get away on my own without hitching up, filling the tank, or driving for several hours. It was quiet, grounding, and relaxing, but without all the work, and every time I emerge from the trailer and walk back into our place, I'm a more-refreshed version of myself.

The author in her "She Shed." Mary Anne Bargen/Insider

I also made my trailer into a "She Shed" for puzzles, crafts, and sewing.

"She Shed" might not be one of my favorite phrases, but I suppose it's an apt way to describe what's become my haven to go and listen to books on tape and podcasts, or where I can leave sewing projects and the occasional LEGO set out while still in progress.

Without much discussion (actually none, which is the same amount of discussion we had about quarantining together), my boyfriend and I decided Foxy would be my safe space for these activities.

This works out, since it's not an option to leave half-completed projects out in the house with the animals around, and I often go through phases of wanting to learn how to play the ukulele or another random hobby.

For example, after a recent thrifting outing in Palm Springs, I found an incredible 80s puzzle intact and promptly dove into assembling it on Foxy's table.

The travel trailer became a safe haven. Mary Anne Bargen

My travel trailer adds so much value to my life, on and off the road.

If you're dreaming of owning a travel trailer, camper van, RV, or another mobile home like I did, or even just planning to rent one for an extended period of time, know that if you do take the plunge, you're likely to find many added uses beyond a bed on wheels.

Because for me, Foxy solves many problems, fulfilling her duty as a dream weaver, even while parked in the driveway.