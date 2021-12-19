ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I bought a travel trailer and was surprised by 5 ways it comes in handy even while parked in the driveway

By Mary Anne Bargen
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YymEg_0dQwnuGn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqf8Z_0dQwnuGn00
I learned that my travel trailer is useful for so much more than just travel.

Mary Anne Bargen

  • I've always dreamed of owning a travel trailer. During the pandemic, I finally purchased one.
  • While I've taken several trips in my trailer, it has also come in handy while parked in the driveway.
  • Here are five ways I've made my travel trailer useful without leaving home.
I've wanted to own a travel trailer for years, decades even. But it didn't become possible until COVID.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBev7_0dQwnuGn00
Foxy on an adventure.

Mary Anne Bargen

I've always dreamed of owning a travel trailer. I'd longingly stare at them on highways, imagining life crisscrossing the country, living full-time on the road, and adventuring via my home-on-wheels.

When COVID hit, and a remote-friendly way of life began, that desire grew ten-fold, as it also presented itself as a safe way to travel.

After weeks of perusing resale sites, I made my dream a reality, purchasing a rebuilt 1974 Perris Pacer. Truthfully, I always envisioned myself in an Airstream, but with a home base in Los Angeles shared with my boyfriend, dog, and cat in a neighborhood where parking comes at a premium, a travel trailer seemed to be a fair compromise.

We purchased the trailer from a family that skillfully rebuilt "her," and even sewed and hung curtains adorned with foxes inside, naming her Foxy in tribute. She felt like a prized possession, and we've been beach camping, boondocking in the desert, and visiting national parks ever since.

While we don't travel and live in Foxy full-time, I've discovered she isn't just good for weekend adventures, but comes in handy every day, even while parked in the driveway.

In owning one, I discovered a travel trailer makes for a great extra bedroom or guest suite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i9ed_0dQwnuGn00
The author in a bedroom in her travel trailer.

Mary Anne Bargen

Taking advantage of seemingly lower rents amid the pandemic, we decided to downsize from a two-bedroom, two-bath into a one-bedroom, one-bath in a more desirable neighborhood.

But with Foxy parked outside, we suddenly had extra beds and privacy for overnight guests.

The trailer sleeps up to three adults and offers a comfortable stay for family and friends who prefer their own space to crashing on our couch or sleeping on an inflatable air mattress in the middle of the living room.

So far, we've hosted a couple of adventurous friends when they passed through town who enjoyed the unique experience.

I also used my travel trailer to escape tight working quarters and used it as a second home office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY9ii_0dQwnuGn00
The author in her "home-away-from-home office."

Mary Anne Bargen

After a year and a half of working from home, my partner and I have learned a lot about each other and our work habits. Namely, I'm a really loud Zoom talker. When I finally met his coworkers in person, they were not shy about telling me they could hear me through his calls.

The experience taught me a couple of things. One, that my partner needed to mute his microphone more, and second, that our home was simply too small for two Zoomers.

Luckily, Foxy was close enough to tap into the Wi-Fi, yet far enough away to drown out some of my enthusiasm.

It also offered a little bit more of a commute and a separation between home and office for two people who spend a lot of time together and no longer felt the need to watch each other navigate work frustrations or writer's block.

The travel trailer became a go-to place to relax when the house underwent repairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43thgM_0dQwnuGn00
The author stayed in Foxy while her kitchen floors were replaced.

Mary Anne Bargen

Our home is cozy (which is real estate speak for small) with an open plan, so when our kitchen floors recently needed to be replaced, our office/living room/dining room (it's all the same space) suddenly became unavailable.

Foxy came to the rescue, and we were able to walk out to the driveway and hang out in the trailer while we waited for the floors to be completed, get work done, or eat a meal.

Having an additional familiar, stress-free spot to land — especially for our protective dog and skittish, exclusively-indoor cat — meant everyone still felt comfortable while staying out of the way.

My trailer offered the opportunity to take a free staycation, while still parked at home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Jnn_0dQwnuGn00
A travel trailer can be used for a staycation, free of charge.

Mary Anne Bargen

Traveling is not only something I love but a huge coping mechanism when I need to get away from the stress of daily life. Losing that ability amid the pandemic greatly affected me.

Thankfully, Foxy offered a transportive stay just a few feet away. Many times, I've packed absolutely nothing but a book and my four-legged sidekick and ventured out to the trailer for an overnight stay, simply for a change of scenery.

This sort of staycation provides the comforts of home while feeling as if I'm on an adventure anywhere else. In fact, retreating to my trailer channeled serious nostalgic vibes of camping in my backyard as a kid, just much more comfortable.

Foxy also gave me a pivot in perspective, and a free one at that. I could get away on my own without hitching up, filling the tank, or driving for several hours. It was quiet, grounding, and relaxing, but without all the work, and every time I emerge from the trailer and walk back into our place, I'm a more-refreshed version of myself.

I also made my trailer into a "She Shed" for puzzles, crafts, and sewing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI2AY_0dQwnuGn00
The author in her "She Shed."

Mary Anne Bargen/Insider

"She Shed" might not be one of my favorite phrases, but I suppose it's an apt way to describe what's become my haven to go and listen to books on tape and podcasts, or where I can leave sewing projects and the occasional LEGO set out while still in progress.

Without much discussion (actually none, which is the same amount of discussion we had about quarantining together), my boyfriend and I decided Foxy would be my safe space for these activities.

This works out, since it's not an option to leave half-completed projects out in the house with the animals around, and I often go through phases of wanting to learn how to play the ukulele or another random hobby.

For example, after a recent thrifting outing in Palm Springs, I found an incredible 80s puzzle intact and promptly dove into assembling it on Foxy's table.

My travel trailer adds so much value to my life, on and off the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FqsU_0dQwnuGn00
The travel trailer became a safe haven.

Mary Anne Bargen

If you're dreaming of owning a travel trailer, camper van, RV, or another mobile home like I did, or even just planning to rent one for an extended period of time, know that if you do take the plunge, you're likely to find many added uses beyond a bed on wheels.

Because for me, Foxy solves many problems, fulfilling her duty as a dream weaver, even while parked in the driveway.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Business Insider

A $50,000 camper that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into an RV has hit $100 million in preorders — see inside

An artificial intelligence and software company is making camper attachments for Tesla Cybertrucks. Stream It has already had $100 million in preorders for its CyberLandr, the company announced Wednesday. See inside the $50,000 CyberLandr, which will be produced and delivered in tandem with the Cybertruck. Chatter about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

A full kitchen, marble countertops, motorized TV and a hidden supercar garage – This is not a home but a villa on wheels – Take a closer look at this $2 million motorhome from Germany.

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This compact off-road camper trailer expands to the size of a micro-cabin

Designed for urban landscape while exploring the countryside, the FlexCamp off-road camper trailer expands vertically and to its one side to increase the inside space by almost double. It’s essentially a very basic trailer or pickup-top box that morphs into a micro-cabin for four people!. If already campers and...
CARS
Motor1.com

Raptor XC Camper Trailer Stretches Its Neck To Make A Bigger Bedroom

The Hunter Nature Raptor XC is an intriguing travel trailer with an extendable rear section that increases the living space without making a customer buy a physically larger rig. The name comes from the fact that the camper looks a little like the eponymous dinosaur when the slide-out portion is at full articulation.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailer#Camping#Real Estate#A Separation#National Parks#Vehicles#Covid#Perris Pacer#Airstream
Robb Report

This New Off-Road Camper Van Has an Interior Sleeker Than Most NYC Condos

When it comes to picking out a camper, you usually have to decide whether to prioritize capability or comfort—that is, unless you’re eyeing Stone Offroad Design’s latest model. The German shop—which goes by SOD for short—has just unveiled a heavily modified camper called the Rise 4×4. The company’s new creation is rugged enough to tackle nearly any terrain you can find, but also so well-appointed that you’ll forget you’re roughing it, no matter how far you’ve traveled from civilization. The Rise 4×4 is built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032, an all-terrain vehicle that’s about as hearty as they come....
HOME & GARDEN
Jalopnik

This $80,000 Cozy Cabin Of A Tiny House Used To Be A Box Truck

While searching for this week’s Dopest Cars finds I came across a creation that made me drop my jaw and rub my eyes. Once I confirmed that my vision was indeed functional, I clicked on the ad and flipped through the pictures. This 1999 Ford E-450 for sale started life as a box truck, but now it’s a tall cabin that actually looks pretty cozy.
BUYING CARS
KTEN.com

The 5 Best Travel Trailers for 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.nocreditcampers.com/blog-all/best-travel-trailers. If you love adventure, a travel trailer is one of your greatest companions. For example, if you’re planning for a camping experience, you’ll need this RV to make your weekend worthwhile. If you’re new to the world of travel trailers, you’ll need to know what they are and other related information for you to have a good understanding of them.
TRAVEL
Motor1.com

This RV For Sale Was Once The Fastest Motorhome In The World

Motorhomes aren't generally notable for their straight-line performance, but here's a chance to own the fastest one in the world, at least by 1998 standards. This Chinook RV set a land speed record in its class at the Bonneville Salt Flats that year by going 99.776 miles per hour (160.57 kilometers per hour).
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
Motor1.com

Old Charter Bus Reborn As Stunning Wood-Infused RV With Roof Deck

Converting old buses to custom motorhomes and full-time tiny homes isn't anything new, but it's significantly increased in popularity over the last few years. However, we've seen very few do-it-yourself builds that make such creative use of wood for the entire interior. The result is something you simply must see to believe.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This vintage camper from 1985 is making a comeback with accordion extensions that triple its size!

De Markies is a vintage camper circa 1985 with accordion-like expansions that triple the camper’s size with the push of a button. Since the start of stay-at-home orders, campers have made quite the comeback in the world of modern camping. The campers coming out from recent years have been some of the most versatile and compact designs we’ve seen in years. A few years back and ahead of its time, Dutch architect Eduard Böhtling submitted his transforming De Markies camper design to 1985’s Temporary Living architecture competition. The type of camper that can be reintroduced in years to come and still send a tingle down any camper’s spine, De Markies is a tiny home on wheels that can triple in size with the push of a button.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
homecrux.com

Ultimate Camper Teardrop Trailer Features Two Kitchens and a Cassette Toilet

It’s nice to have a camper hitched to your ride but the road fun may soon become burdensome if the choice of a camper is horrendous. I mean, let’s be honest here, how many camper trailers do you often come across that offer you a double kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom? I presumed none before Ultimate Toys announced the arrival of their towable camper dubbed ‘Ultimate Camper’ Teardrop trailer and shut my mouth forever.
CARS
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Exploring A Mysteriously Abandoned Restoration Shop

This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.
BUYING CARS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dog found stuffed in container along local road “barely clinging to life” dies at animal hospital

PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
WHITE OAK, PA
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
wtae.com

Bright flying objects over evening skies identified

A bird? A plane? Or perhaps a chain of sorts... If you caught a glimpse of the skies over our region Saturday evening at just the right moment, you may have witnessed what appeared to be a string of lights streaking over Southwestern Pennsylvania. It wasn't Santa Claus taking his...
ASTRONOMY
Insider

Insider

227K+
Followers
19K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy