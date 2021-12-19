'Cars are becoming here-today, gone-tomorrow commodities'

Of BMW's various SUVs, it's the X3 that hits the spot for many people because it's just the right size. As a result, it's more wieldy and affordable than an X5, it's more roomy and usable than an X1, but it has everything that you'd expect of a BMW: a user-friendly cabin, excellent handling, efficient engines, and refinement levels that make long-distance journeys a breeze. The first-generation X3 disappointed in some ways, but the Mk2 was far better, with the Mk3 even better in a multitude of ways. That's just as well, because by the time it appeared the X3 Mk3 was up against some very desirable and talented rivals, and we'd urge you to look at some of those alongside the BMW, because there are so many excellent options within the segment.

