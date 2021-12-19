ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Evening with Pete - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 2054, and Pete Davidson has to prove that he’s still...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 2

Finger Lakes Times

Tina Fey & Michael Che with a Special Christmas Weekend Update - SNL

Weekend Update anchors Tina Fey and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Elon Musk being named Time Magazine’s person of the year. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
Finger Lakes Times

Hotel Ad - SNL

A commercial advertises a hotel that caters to those traveling for non-luxurious events. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
Popculture

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Spend Time at 'SNL' Star's Home After 'Fallon' Appearance

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are building their bond ahead of their upcoming New Year's Eve special. This chaotic duo are hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which will air live on NBC on Friday, Dec. 31. Following their Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Page Six reports that Cyrus was seen going to Davidson's Staten Island condo after filming. "They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete's place around 9:40 p.m," the source said.
Finger Lakes Times

Kyle's Holiday - SNL

Kyle Mooney reflects on who brings him joy while trying to find Christmas plans. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
Pete Davidson
Finger Lakes Times

TikTok - SNL

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok is the perfect distraction from real life. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
Finger Lakes Times

Angelo Christmas - SNL

In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple on a date (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) are surprised with a Christmas performance from a sensational improv duo (Billie Eilish, Aristotle Athari). Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play -...
Finger Lakes Times

5-Timers Talk - SNL

Paul Rudd is formally inducted into Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers club by members Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd #SNL47.
Finger Lakes Times

Billie Eilish Monologue - SNL

Host and musical performer Billie Eilish talks about why she used to exclusively wear baggy clothes and what it was like to grow up in the public eye. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes...
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson spotted with Kim K. at Atrium Stadium Cinemas hours before ‘SNL’ set to air

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who doesn’t love a little movie night?. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was spotted alongside Kim Kardashian West and buddy Scott Disick at Eltingville’s Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Saturday evening, hours before “SNL” was scheduled to hit the airwaves with host Paul Rudd, according to a several eagle-eyed fans.
The Staten Island Advance

An Evening With Pete Davidson: SNL star, Kim Kardashian steal the show at the Atrium

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Atrium was packed for Spider-Man, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian captured the audience’s attention. Hours after word spread that the Paul Rudd-hosted “Saturday Night Live” episode would be stripped of a live audience and most of the SNL cast, Davidson needing something to do, said Gregg Scarola, owner of the Atrium Stadium Cinemas. So naturally, the Davidson camp reached out the cinema.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Future: Will He Be In New Episodes In 2022?

Is Pete Davidson returning to ‘SNL’? After speculation about his leaving, our sources tell us what’s really going on behind-the-scenes. Could fan favorite Pete Davidson, 28, be leaving Saturday Night Live? That’s the speculation that made the rounds online, after gossip account @deuxmoi posted that the Saturday, Dec. 18 show was the comedian’s last, although showrunner Lorne Michaels said he could “always come back.” According to a source close to production, however, Pete is apparently “not done” with the show. “He will be back when the show comes back,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “There is leeway for talent to take a week off or a few weeks off, if need be, like Kate [McKinnon] did earlier in the season but Pete is still a part of the cast and will be seen when the show returns next year.”
Finger Lakes Times

HomeGoods - SNL

Two women (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) attempt to shoot a holiday commercial for HomeGoods. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd #SNL47.
TVLine

SNL Video: An Evening With Pete Is Raging Bull Meets It's a Wonderful Life

It was a strange night for Saturday Night Live. The big Christmas episode was set to induct Paul Rudd into the Five Timers Club — an elite group of folks who have hosted the show at least five times. But a reported COVID-19 outbreak among the cast forced the show to piece together an episode with only two of the current cast — Kenan Thompson and Michael Che. That meant no live sketches, a very stripped-down Weekend Update segment with Che and former cast member Tina Fey, and a lot of old holiday sketches being re-aired. But even with all that,...
Collider

'SNL' Pays Homage to Christmas Classics in a Musical Pete Davidson Sketch

Saturday Night Live was a bit strange last night out of an abundance of caution. Rather than hold the live show with an audience and full cast, they canceled the majority of it and did an abridged version of the show that included sketches previously recorded and Christmas sketches from years past. But that means we did get some new sketches like "An Evening with Pete Davidson."
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
