A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state of Oregon today and will stay in effect until 10 AM on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The most affected areas will be in the western part of the state. The NWS has stated that Douglas County and Jackson County will be affected as will the cities of Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Grants Pass, Howard Prairie, Siskiyou Summit, Ashland, and Medford.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO