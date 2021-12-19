ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

5-Timers Talk - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd is formally inducted into Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers club by...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Tina Fey & Michael Che with a Special Christmas Weekend Update - SNL

Weekend Update anchors Tina Fey and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Elon Musk being named Time Magazine’s person of the year. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Finger Lakes Times

Paul Rudd Is Hosting SNL!

Paul Rudd hosts Saturday Night Live on December 18, 2021 with musical guest Charli XCX. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd #CharliXCX #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club

This weekend marks another milestone moment for Saturday Night Live as Paul Rudd returns to host. He's hosted four times before, and if you know how to add small numbers, you know what that means: Paul Rudd is officially joining SNL's Five-Timers Club. What began in 1990 as a monologue...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Angelo Christmas - SNL

In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple on a date (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) are surprised with a Christmas performance from a sensational improv duo (Billie Eilish, Aristotle Athari). Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play -...
TV SHOWS
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Joins Five-Timers Club With Tina Fey and Tom Hanks For Cold Open

Saturday Night Live ended its 2021 shows yesterday night with its final episode hosted by actor Paul Rudd. Unfortunately, due to a surge in cases of those infected with the Omicron variant, the final SNL episode of the year ran with a limited cast and crew and no live audience members present. But, while there was no audience, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey popped in to join Rudd in last Saturday’s cold open.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Finger Lakes Times

Billie Eilish Monologue - SNL

Host and musical performer Billie Eilish talks about why she used to exclusively wear baggy clothes and what it was like to grow up in the public eye. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy