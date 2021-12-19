ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HomeGoods - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) attempt to shoot a holiday commercial...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL' HomeGoods Sketch Shows What Grandmas Really Want for Christmas

Saturday Night Live had an interesting week that led to a strange Christmas episode for the live comedy show. When many cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the show decided to cancel their live audience and adjust who was doing the live performance. With host Paul Rudd, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club (a Saturday Night Live staple) and he was joined by Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che to show what sketches they did film beforehand and what sketches from Christmases past that people love.
TV & VIDEOS
Gwinnett Daily Post

'SNL' took on TikTok with brutal accuracy

TikTok served as a source of hilarious fodder on this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show satirized people TikTok-trying-way-too hard on the social media platform and it was was brutally accurate. The video sketch started with a text from a dad (Alex Moffat) asking his teenager to take...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTVZ

15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’

15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’. The comedic geniuses at “SNL” have brought hilarity to the holidays for almost five decades. Whether spoofing cheesy Hallmark movies or offering motivation from a mall Santa, “SNL” proves that the holidays are the perfect time of year to laugh.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Finger Lakes Times

Christmas Cards - SNL

A married couple (Alex Moffat, Melissa Viillaseñor) catch a glimpse of their friends' lives through their Christmas cards. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Kyle's Holiday - SNL

Kyle Mooney reflects on who brings him joy while trying to find Christmas plans. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

An Evening with Pete - SNL

It’s 2054, and Pete Davidson has to prove that he’s still got it. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd #SNL47.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homegoods#Snl#Episodes#Nbc
Finger Lakes Times

Paul Rudd Is Hosting SNL!

Paul Rudd hosts Saturday Night Live on December 18, 2021 with musical guest Charli XCX. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #PaulRudd #CharliXCX #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Parents Magazine

SNL Spoofed HomeGoods Shoppers Overly Eager for Grandkids—Here's How To Deal With Pestering Relatives This Christmas

The holidays are here. That means we're gathering 'round the table with loved ones and, for some, handling awkward questions like, "When are you going to have kids?" Many times, the questions are from eager parents and in-laws who are simply excited about the prospect of becoming grandparents for the first time—or again. But they're always inappropriate. You never know if someone is having trouble conceiving, recently had a miscarriage, is pregnant but not ready to share, or simply doesn't want kids. Everyone deserves to eat their figgy pudding in peace.
RELATIONSHIPS
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

Billie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out, and they feature Eilish cutting it up with Kate McKinnon, who has returned to the show after stepping away this fall to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. McKinnon is the longest tenured female cast member on the show — she started in 2012, when Eilish was 10 — and this season is widely rumored to be her last. The two women have pulled off a rare feat here: Their SNL promos range from “not bad” to “actually funny.” Check them out below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
Finger Lakes Times

TikTok - SNL

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok is the perfect distraction from real life. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #SNL47.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy