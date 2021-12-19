HomeGoods - SNL

The holidays are here. That means we're gathering 'round the table with loved ones and, for some, handling awkward questions like, "When are you going to have kids?" Many times, the questions are from eager parents and in-laws who are simply excited about the prospect of becoming grandparents for the first time—or again. But they're always inappropriate. You never know if someone is having trouble conceiving, recently had a miscarriage, is pregnant but not ready to share, or simply doesn't want kids. Everyone deserves to eat their figgy pudding in peace.

