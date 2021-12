Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation that her biggest failure has been not leaving Washington DC more.The question was part of a longer interview between Ms Harris and host Margaret Brennan that will be broadcast on Sunday morning. Ms Brennan asked the vice president what she thinks her biggest failure has been in her first year in office.“To not get out of DC more,” Ms Harris said, laughing. The vice president said that when she and President Joe Biden came into office, the coronavirus pandemic had already started and the two could not...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO