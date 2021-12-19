ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Much cooler and blustery Sunday. Sunnier and calmer Monday.

By A. Camden Walker
Washington Post
 6 days ago

A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Brighter afternoon hours are best for any outdoor plans after morning clouds and an early shower, though a gusty breeze doesn't ease until after sunset. Express forecast. Today: Early shower, windy,...

www.washingtonpost.com

WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blustery#Temperature#Breezes#Confidenc
WGAL

Warm, Scattered Showers For Christmas; Dry & Blustery Sunday

Skies cloud over this evening as a storm system approaches from the Great Lakes. Temperatures stay mild, in the lower 40s to upper 30s, for evening and early-overnight church services and family or friendly gatherings. A few showers come through tonight, and temperatures stay above freezing. Scattered rain showers are...
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Christmas Day Forecast: Near record highs for Christmas day

Temperatures are already 10 degrees warmer compared to just 24 hours ago. That warming trend will continue through the rest of the Christmas holiday. For Christmas Day, expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 83, so we are not forecasting a new record, but we will be close to tying it.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

