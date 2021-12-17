ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Croda International PLC ADR (COIHY)

investing.com
 6 days ago

Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA) Croda International (LON: CRDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 12/9/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by... Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

WEG SA ADR (WEGZY)

WEG S.A. engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation. It also provides solutions for the generation of renewable and distributed energy through hydro, thermal biomass, wind, and solar energy power plants; no-breaks and alternators for groups of generators; conventional and movable electric substations; industrial electro electronic equipment systems; industrial paint and varnish; and paints for automotive repainting. WEG S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jaragua do Sul, Brazil.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The... Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research. Cronos...
STOCKS
investing.com

Shimizu Corp ADR (SHMUY)

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 448... Industry. Sector. Employees. 14278. Market. Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Sompo Holdings Inc ADR (SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adr#Coihy#Crda#Amphenol Corporation#Aph#Performance Technologies#Industrial Chemicals#Depilatories#Sun
investorsobserver.com

Should You Buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Stock Tuesday Morning?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) is lower by Tuesday morning, with the stock losing -1.67% in pre-market trading to 120.2. BABA's short-term technical score of 5 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 95% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Retail industry, which ranks 137 out of 146 industries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR ranks higher than 16% of stocks. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR has fallen 26.72% over the past month, closing at $168.43 on November 16. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $111.96 and as high as $169.94. BABA has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $240.82.
STOCKS
Medagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth US$ 11,944.6 Million, Booming at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028 | BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC

Another factual information on the “Pharmaceutical Excipients Market” has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC (DFCH)

(Reuters) - Niche corporate lender Distribution Finance Capital (L:DFCH) (DFC) said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Chris Dailey had left the company following an internal... Acquisition MondaysEquiniti (LON:EQN) acquires Denver based Corporate Stock Transfer Inc. No price is disclosed and no financial details on the target but the company...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd ADR (DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver’s, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
investing.com

Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Joseph Tanfani Birmingham, Alabama (Reuters) - BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – From unmarked strip-mall offices in small-town Alabama, the calls go out across the... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Consider Scooping Up These 3 Software Stocks Down More Than 15%

As COVID-19 omicron variant infection cases increase, the demand for software solutions is expected to remain high with an extension of work-from-home structures. Thus, we think it could be wise to bet on quality software stocks Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Commvault Systems (CVLT), and Model N (NYSE:MODN). They are currently trading below their 52-week price highs. Read on.With the continuing increase in COVID-19 omicron cases, most companies are delaying their return-to-office plans. This is expected to boost the demand for software solutions.
STOCKS
investing.com

daVictus plc (DVTD)

DaVictus plc engages in the provision of managed restaurant franchise business in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.
ECONOMY
investing.com

HDFC Bank Limited ADR (HDB)

Investing.com - HDFC Bank ADR reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. HDFC Bank ADR announced earnings... Investing.com - HDFC Bank ADR reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. HDFC Bank ADR...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Great Growth Stocks to Buy for January

As we head into 2022, investors are looking forward to a year of opportunity and trying to read the tea leaves. There are plenty of variables in play, including inflation and interest rates. The omicron variant is ensuring the pandemic remains a force to be reckoned with. Semiconductor shortages continue to roil the supply chain. EVs are going mainstream, while gas prices are surging. Midterm elections in the U.S. are bound to be a factor. How do you pick growth stocks with so many balls in the air?
STOCKS
investing.com

Distil PLC (DISD)

Distil Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in marketing and selling of Blavod Black Vodka, Blackwood's Gin and Vodka, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Diva Vodka, Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur and RedLeg Spiced Rum domestically and internationally. The Company markets and sells its brands in various international markets, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia and Russia. RedLeg is a premium Caribbean rum, infused with spices. Jagos is the vodka-based cream liqueur with a vanilla cream flavor made with whole cream. Blavod is made using grain vodka, triple distilled and double filtered. The Company's subsidiary is Distil Company Limited.
BUSINESS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Nio, Las Vegas Sands

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at its lowest level in nearly two weeks amid worries about tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. Investors should expect more volatility in the holiday-shortened Christmas week ahead as they...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Brinker International (EAT)

EAT - Free Report) is a restaurant holding company that owns and operates casual dining establishments like Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy. Back in October, Brinker reported fiscal 2022 first quarter results that were hampered by a Covid-19 surge in August and industry-wide labor and commodity challenges.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company’s bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting. Victorian Plumbing Group plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Skelmersdale, United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy