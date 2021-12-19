ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal report: Aaron Ramsey in line for shock return - and Gunners want other Juventus stars too

By Greg Lea
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal want to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the club on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Wales international is out of favour at Juventus, where...



Tribal Football

​Juventus unable to sign Arsenal striker Aubameyang, Man Utd ace Martial

Juventus do not have the financial might to sign either Anthony Martial and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Turin giants are being linked to the out of favour Manchester United and Arsenal attackers. However, Gazzetta dello Sport suggests neither is within Juve's reach at present. The Italian club are desperate to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea hoping Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi fit to face Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi available for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.The attacking duo are among eight players who have been sidelined after testing positive during the Covid-19 outbreak at Stamford Bridge.Striker Lukaku and winger Hudson-Odoi are at the stage where they can return to training if they can provide a negative test – as is full-back Ben Chilwell, although he is still out injured.“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell,” said Tuchel. “Although Ben Chilwell will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE


Liverpool report: Reds eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid starlet

Liverpool are plotting an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports. The Reds could enter the transfer market for a midfielder either in January or next summer. They did not sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield for PSG last summer. Thank you...
PREMIER LEAGUE


On this day in 2013: Tim Sherwood is appointed Tottenham head coach

Tottenham took a gamble they were confident would pay off after confirming managerial novice Tim Sherwood as their new head coach on this day in 2013 – until the end of the following season. Sherwood had no experience at leading a club prior to assuming first-team duties of Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE


Takumi Minamino channelling Liverpool frustration into improving performances

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance. The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.
SOCCER


Edinburgh net late winner against bottom side Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath remain adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship after a 2-1 defeat at home to play-off chasing Edinburgh City. The loss left the Blue Brazil with one win in 16 league games and seven points from safety.
SOCCER


Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth could return to boost Newcastle backline

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have defenders Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth available after illness for Monday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United. Manquillo missed Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester City, for which Krafth was an unused substitute, but both are expected to be fully fit.
PREMIER LEAGUE

