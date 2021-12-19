AVAX Rallies 40%, Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

The Australian dollar slow down a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the Australian dollar has perhaps bounced a bit too hard. At this point, we are still very much in a downtrend so it should not be a huge surprise to see that the 0.72 level caused a bit of a problem. The market will continue to be very noisy, but at the end of the day I think we are best served waiting for some type of rally with exhaustion that we can start shorting. The 0.72 level of course causes a certain amount of noise, but I do think that ultimately this is a market that could go a little higher. The 50 day EMA is at the 0.7263 level and racing lower. Any rally at this point in time that starts to show signs of exhaustion, I am more than willing to get involved in.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO