ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AVAX Rallies 40%, Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

By David Thomas
beincrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVAX token has rallied in the midst of a selloff in Ethereum and Bitcoin. AVAX has rallied 40.4% in the last seven days and sits at $116.50 at the time of writing. The rally may be due to two factors: the addition of USDC, which saw it rally 10.5% on Tues,...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

NVT Shows Legitimate Bitcoin (BTC) Growth — On-Chain Analysis

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain indicators, focusing especially on the Network Value to Transaction (NVT) ratio. The NVT (Network Value to Transaction) is an on-chain indicator which shows the relationship between transaction volume and market capitalization. It is simply the ratio between the market value and the daily transaction volume.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key

Ethereum is gaining pace above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs, but it must clear $4,100 for a strong upward move. Ethereum started a fresh increase and surpassed the $4,000 resistance zone. The price is trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Usdc#Circle#Bitgo#Coingecko#Deloitte#Bank Of America#The Mastercard Start Path#Ftx
beincrypto.com

Avalanche (AVAX) Reclaims Previous All-Time High — Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX), which is only 20% below its all-time high price. BTC has been trading inside a descending parallel channel since reaching an all-time high price on Nov 10. On Dec 4, it fell to a local...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Inch Higher, AVAX Rallies

Bitcoin price is up 6% and it surpassed the USD 48,500 resistance. Ethereum climbed above USD 4,000, XRP could clear USD 0.90. AVAX rallied 15% and surpassed the USD 115 level. Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the USD 45,500 support zone. BTC was able to clear the USD...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Market Cap Bounces After Sharp Fall

The total cryptocurrency market cap (TOTALCAP) has potentially made a short-term bottom. It would confirm this with a breakout from the current descending resistance line. The weekly chart shows that TOTALCAP has been falling since reaching an all-time high of $2.96 Trillion (Tn) on Nov 10. The fall culminated with a low of $1.92 Tn on Dec 4.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
beincrypto.com

CoinMarketCap Briefly Makes New Crypto Billionaires Due to a Glitch

Some holders of crypto wallets from Coinbase and Trust Wallet Wallet briefly thought they had became billionaires, on Wed, Dec.15, 2021. Crypto market data firm CoinMarketCap experienced a glitch in pricing data for approximately two hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Bitcoin shot to $850B, while Ethereum supposedly hit $179B. This sent traders reeling headfirst into utopia. Many believed they were crypto trillionaires. CoinMarketCap burst their bubble by announcing that a glitch had occurred in its price calculation engine due to the high volume of users on the platform.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Rallies Above $100 on USDC Integration News

Avalanche rallied on the news that it will be the newest network to support USDC, the second-largest stablecoin in the crypto market. Key Resistance levels: $121, $147 (ATH) AVAX touched the support at $78 before starting a significant rally after Circle announced AVAX as the next network on which USDC can transact. This news took the cryptocurrency above the resistance at $100 which now acts as support. The next key resistance is found at $121 and the all-time high is still some distance away at $147.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

6 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

The end of 2021 is coming. It’s hard not to start thinking about what’s going to happen in the realm of cryptocurrency in the new year. How will the market evolve? What surprises are coming our way? Will Bitcoin remain bullish or turn bearish? Well, that’s why BeInCrypto has prepared a list of our top 6 predictions for digital assets in 2022.
CURRENCIES
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC IPOs Send December over $7B, Showing No Signs of Slowing

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Another 6 IPOs (see details below) hit the tape today, bringing December's total issuance over $7B and 36 new SPACs hitting the market so far this month. As we continue to mention the rabid pace of IPOs is not being met as fiercely with the amount of definitive agreements announced and completed De-SPACs.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slows Down After a Three Day Rally

The Australian dollar slow down a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the Australian dollar has perhaps bounced a bit too hard. At this point, we are still very much in a downtrend so it should not be a huge surprise to see that the 0.72 level caused a bit of a problem. The market will continue to be very noisy, but at the end of the day I think we are best served waiting for some type of rally with exhaustion that we can start shorting. The 0.72 level of course causes a certain amount of noise, but I do think that ultimately this is a market that could go a little higher. The 50 day EMA is at the 0.7263 level and racing lower. Any rally at this point in time that starts to show signs of exhaustion, I am more than willing to get involved in.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Completes Bearish Weekly Close But Is Still Trading Above Support

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading just above a long-term support level, and is showing bullish reversal signs in the short-term, indicating that a breakout is likely. BTC decreased by slightly more than $3,000 during the week of Dec 13-20, reaching a close of $46,681. However, it is still trading above long-term support at $44,275, created by the 0.618 Fib retracement support level. This is the Fib level that most commonly acts as support after sharp falls.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Miners Continue Holding, Unspent Supply Closes in on All-Time High

Bitcoin miners are becoming more reluctant to sell their stashes as the amount of unspent BTC held by miners continues to increase. The amount of bitcoin held by miners is just 500 BTC short of its all-time high according to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode. Miners are currently holding just under...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy