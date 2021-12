Terra price analysis is bullish today. Support for LUNA/USD was set at $75 overnight. Further advancement has been made over the last hours. The Terra price analysis is highly bullish as the coin has broken above the last set support of $75 towards a new all-time high of $75.8. LUNA retraced after setting a record high at $75.4 on 4th December. The retracement continued for only two days before LUNA started to rise again. The new bullish wave almost leveled out the record high last night, and further upside has been tested recently in the last few hours. However, this time a swing high towards $85.4 has not been seen as was observed last time though only for a short time.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO