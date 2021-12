Think of Jane Horrocks and chances are it’s her voice you imagine first. With her thick, endlessly soothing Lancashire accent, the actor has always been known for her distinctive dialect, as well as her ability to vocally shapeshift and mimic others. As a result, her latest role – in a silent adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rumpelstilzchen, airing on Sky Arts tonight – has been a whole new challenge. “Yeah, it was weird actually. I sort of invented a voice for the character and used to mess about doing his voice in the costume department,” she says, with...

