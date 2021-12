Gold markets have rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA. By doing so, it does suggest that there is more strength coming, but at this point in time it looks like we need to get a lot of noise out of the way. The fact that we have touched that 200 day EMA will attract a lot of attention in and of itself, but it should also be noted that the $1800 level is just above.

