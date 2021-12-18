How to support your favorite charity every time you shop online

If you're suddenly feeling a sense of deja vu dusted with a soupçon of dread, pull up a chair and get settled in. We're probably going to be here for a while. After a year-plus of anxiety, uncertainty, loss, and sacrifice in every sector of our lives, it seemed as if—fingers crossed—we'd collectively gotten the better of this pandemic. That maybe we'd begun to emerge, rumpled and blinking, into if not our old reality, at least a credible cover version of it that we could all sing along to, albeit in a different key. Have the vaccination proof ready to present at the host stand, forehead bared for the temperature gun, camera app aimed at the QR code. You get used to things quickly when you need to.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO