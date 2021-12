The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John “Jack” Crowe, 83, who worked with his father and later owned the Crowe’s Meiers Corners Service Center, which he currently operated with his son Kevin, and who was devoted to the Mid Island Little League and Babe Ruth Programs from the late 1960′s through 1998, died Dec. 23, 2021.

