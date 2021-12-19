ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Their families fled Vietnam. Now they're helping Afghan refugees in America

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

SEATTLE — Thuy Do couldn't look away from the devastating clip playing on a loop on television news — hundreds of Afghans running alongside a massive U.S. Air Force cargo plane, desperately trying to flee their home country. The frantic frowns felt so familiar, reminding her of images of refugees packed...

www.gazettextra.com

KCRG.com

Increase in Afghan refugees putting a strain on refugee services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Human Services said as many as 1,000 Afghans could settle in Iowa, according to the latest estimates from resettlement agencies in Iowa. 1,000 is almost three times the state’s original capacity to serve Afghan refugees. Lemi Tilahun, who works with...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County donates beds to help Afghan refugees

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big helping hand is on its way for Afghanistan refugees coming to central Iowa. It’s $44,000 worth of new beds. After the fall of Kabul and the chaotic evacuation of thousands of Afghan families, hundreds of them are now arriving in the Des Moines area. The time has come to help them start a new life.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WATE

Afghan refugees rebuild in Chattanooga

News Weather Newsletters Watch Living East TN Sports Community Jobs About Us. Khan and Neena left Kabul, Afghanistan with their 2 children on August 25th. They were being pursued by the Taliban before they made it on a flight out of Kabul. Now, they’ve resettled in the Chattanooga area and are hoping to rebuild their life.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Virginia Mercury

Thousands of Afghan refugees still living in temporary housing on Virginia military bases

More than 5,000 evacuees from Afghanistan are still living on military bases in Virginia, as they await paperwork or housing to start their new lives in the United States. They are among the 29,000 Afghanis who are in limbo at seven different military installations across the country, according to a count from the Department of […] The post Thousands of Afghan refugees still living in temporary housing on Virginia military bases  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
princewilliamtimes.com

‘They helped us. Now it’s our turn to help them': NoVA RAFT has resettled nearly 60 Afghan families in Northern Va. and is preparing for more

In mid-August, just days after Taliban fighters entered the capital of Afghanistan, Khaibar Khan Mohmand, 23, was violently attacked from behind and left bloodied on the street. Four months later, he has recovered and is settling into his new home in Dale City with the help of a group of dedicated local volunteers.
VIRGINIA STATE
KULR8

Butte Heart helps to resettle Afghan refugees

BUTTE, Mont. - A number of organizations around the country are helping to relocate Afghan refugees, and of those groups can be found in Butte, Montana. Butte Heart is one of 60 organizations across 32 states helping to resettle refugees from Afghanistan, an important mission for one woman behind Butte Heart, who happens to be an Afghan native herself.
BUTTE, MT
Washington Post

The U.S. should help Afghans now

Isn’t it time we stopped pretending there is nothing this rich country can do to get more of our people out of Afghanistan? I refer to the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives for our country and what it supposedly stands for, whom we have now left to the tender mercies of the Taliban. How hard can it be for Congress to appropriate enough money to light a fire under the State Department so that all our people with special immigrant visas are not left forever in Kabul? How demanding would it be to double the number of people we took in under humanitarian parole? We took in 130,000 Vietnamese that way, and yet only 70,000 Afghans have been so fortunate. Further, why not triple the number of flights in and out of Kabul? We know how to do it. And, if we are going to feed millions of Afghans this winter — as we should — why can’t this country lean on the Taliban to let our people go?
FOREIGN POLICY
Bay News 9

After a harrowing escape, an Afghan refugee family resettles in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Ruhullah and Zainab Shayan and their two children spent part of last Thursday decorating their Christmas tree at their new home in the FishHawk area of Hillsborough County. "It’s a new thing for us because in our country we don’t have this kind of tradition,”...
TAMPA, FL
kslnewsradio.com

Murray family donates house to Afghan refugees new to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — To help Afghan refugees new to Utah, residents are pitching in and donating new clothing, pots and pans, forks and spoons, but an entire house?. A Murray family responded to the call for help by the Catholic Community Services by donating a home for Afghan refugees who arrived after the fall of Kabul in August.
UTAH STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Asheville community steps up to help Afghan refugees

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As hundreds of Afghan refugees arrive in the Tar Heel state, volunteers are stepping up to help them adjust to their new life in America. Organizations in North Carolina are working to resettle nearly 1,200 Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities’ western region in Asheville is helping connect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
washtenawvoice.com

Afghan refugees arriving in Washtenaw County

Resettlement agencies and legal services describe the challenges facing refugees. It has been months since the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan crowded headlines and social media posts, but for thousands of refugees, the story is just beginning. Former Afghan nationals are moving into new cities and neighborhoods across the United States with the help of the U.S. government and local nonprofits.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
pdjnews.com

‘A historic and monumental undertaking’ Oklahomans mobilize for Afghan refugees

August 9, as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban swept through the city behind them, Oklahoma City art gallery owner Susan McCalmont received a distressing message from a friend in Kabul. “Susan,” Hasina Aimaq wrote, “the security is getting very worse. All people are moving. I really don’t know what to do. I have to move immediately. I have to find a way to get out of here.” …
OKLAHOMA STATE

