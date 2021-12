This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series is going VIRTUAL for 2021/22 and the second virtual lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:45 PM. Lenya Quinn-Davidson will be joining us from the University of California Cooperative Extension to discuss Burning From the Bottom Up: Restoring California’s Fire Connection. Zoo updates and information will begin at 6:45 PM with the lecture starting at 7:00 PM promptly. Attendees can ask questions to the speaker at the end of the presentation via the chat box on Zoom. Logging in through a free, registered Zoom account is required, or attendees can watch live on the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Facebook page. The Zoom link will be available on our website at www.SequoiaParkZoo.net and on our social media. Special thanks to Papa & Barkley for sponsoring the Conservation Lecture Series!

