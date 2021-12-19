Thomas Tuchel Understands Saul Niguez Frustration But Offers Full Chelsea Support

Thomas Tuchel has accepted Saul Niguez is struggling at Chelsea but will continue to protect and push the Spaniard to find his best form following another difficult performance.

The 27-year-old has endured a rough start to life in England since his Deadline Day loan switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

After getting taken off at half-time when making his debut against Aston Villa back in September, Saul hasn't managed to kickstart his Blues career.

He has fallen down the midfield pecking order but featured on Thursday night against Everton as he came off the bench. But he played a part in the Toffees' equaliser which drew criticism from supporters post-match.

Tuchel's deployment of the midfielder suggests that even he is struggling to find a way in for Saul. He has played in three areas of the pitch - central midfield, wing-back and at striker - failing to succeed or excel in any.

He played in three positions against Everton - number six, number nine and at wing-back - which Tuchel knows is unfair, but has continued to back the on loan Atletico star and won't give up on him.

"For Saul, does he feel the same that he is absolutely the same role and responsibility as he had at Atletico? No, maybe not yet," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"Does he struggle? Yes, he struggles. Was he the first player to struggle in the Premier League? No and he won't be the last one. We protect our players and I will protect our players always.

"He played (Thursday) as a number six, number nine and as a wing-back. Is that fair to him? No, also it is not. Put it into context and you will have a more moderate picture and reaction.

"I understand people are disappointed after yesterday [Thursday] but reactions like this are the reasons why I am not involved on social media. It is why I protect myself and you can get carried away.

"I can only hope Saul does not read it and why should he? He knows what he needs to do to improve and he is doing everything. He struggles at the moment and we are still trying to find the best version of him and will not stop pushing."

