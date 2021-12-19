ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Understands Saul Niguez Frustration But Offers Full Chelsea Support

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has accepted Saul Niguez is struggling at Chelsea but will continue to protect and push the Spaniard to find his best form following another difficult performance.

The 27-year-old has endured a rough start to life in England since his Deadline Day loan switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

After getting taken off at half-time when making his debut against Aston Villa back in September, Saul hasn't managed to kickstart his Blues career.

He has fallen down the midfield pecking order but featured on Thursday night against Everton as he came off the bench. But he played a part in the Toffees' equaliser which drew criticism from supporters post-match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xsKj_0dQwhsZl00
IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's deployment of the midfielder suggests that even he is struggling to find a way in for Saul. He has played in three areas of the pitch - central midfield, wing-back and at striker - failing to succeed or excel in any.

He played in three positions against Everton - number six, number nine and at wing-back - which Tuchel knows is unfair, but has continued to back the on loan Atletico star and won't give up on him.

"For Saul, does he feel the same that he is absolutely the same role and responsibility as he had at Atletico? No, maybe not yet," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"Does he struggle? Yes, he struggles. Was he the first player to struggle in the Premier League? No and he won't be the last one. We protect our players and I will protect our players always.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FI4oy_0dQwhsZl00
IMAGO / Action Plus

"He played (Thursday) as a number six, number nine and as a wing-back. Is that fair to him? No, also it is not. Put it into context and you will have a more moderate picture and reaction.

"I understand people are disappointed after yesterday [Thursday] but reactions like this are the reasons why I am not involved on social media. It is why I protect myself and you can get carried away.

"I can only hope Saul does not read it and why should he? He knows what he needs to do to improve and he is doing everything. He struggles at the moment and we are still trying to find the best version of him and will not stop pushing."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Spaniard#Atletico Madrid#The Premier League
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody. There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year. And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea hoping Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi fit to face Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi available for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.The attacking duo are among eight players who have been sidelined after testing positive during the Covid-19 outbreak at Stamford Bridge.Striker Lukaku and winger Hudson-Odoi are at the stage where they can return to training if they can provide a negative test – as is full-back Ben Chilwell, although he is still out injured.“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell,” said Tuchel. “Although Ben Chilwell will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
608
Followers
5K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy