Berlin Charter Township, MI

Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 – Handelsblatt

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom hopes to sell its radio tower business as soon as the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The telecoms business would be open...

Canada's Dye & Durham to acquire Link Administration for $2.5 billion

(Reuters) – Canada’s cloud-based service provider Dye & Durham Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion). ($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Deutsche Telekom Becomes Polkadot Node Validator Buying DOT

As part of the partnership, Deutsche Telekom will provide secure infrastructure support through it open cloud network. Deutsche Telekom AG, the biggest telecom company in Europe is tapping into Polkadot, an interoperable framework of blockchains. Extending its support to Polkadot, the Deutsche Telekom AG group has also purchased a significant amount of DOT.
BUSINESS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
Variety

European Commission Clears Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger

The European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement on Wednesday. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof,” added Zaslav, who will serve as the CEO of...
BUSINESS
ING to quit French retail banking market

PARIS (Reuters) – Dutch financial services company ING will quit the French retail banking business, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could affect 460 employees. ING added that talks were continuing with other companies regarding its French retail banking client portfolio. French newspaper Les Echos had earlier reported that SocGen, Credit Agricole and Credit Mutuel were interested in the assets.
BUSINESS
Digital maps provider MapmyIndia hits $1.12 billion valuation in market debut

BENGALURU (Reuters) -MapmyIndia, which powers Apple Inc’s maps in the country, surged 54% in its market debut on Tuesday following a bumper initial public offering subscription last week, valuing the digital maps provider at 84.66 billion rupees ($1.12 billion). Shares of the company, also known as CE Info Systems,...
TECHNOLOGY
Deutsche Telekom subsidiary supports Polkadot blockchain ecosystem

T-Systems MMS promotes secure communication between blockchains. Deutsche Telekom subsidiary provides secure infrastructure for Polkadot. T-Systems MMS, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, will use its infrastructure to participate the public blockchain network Polkadot (DOT/USD) as a validator, Market Screener reported. Moreover, T-Systems MMS has acquired DOT tokens and helps maintain interoperability between decentralized blockchain networks. DOT is the ninth biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.
BUSINESS
Ferrari plans new leadership structure, three top manages to leave

MILAN (Reuters) – Luxury sports car maker Ferrari announced plans on Monday to shake up its leadership structure, in one of new boss Benedetto Vigna’s first major moves, and said three top managers will leave the company. Those who have decided to leave include Chief Technology Officer Michael...
BUSINESS
Deutsche Telekom Invests in Software-defined Telecom Infra Firm SignalWire

SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, last week announced that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire. With a focus...
BUSINESS
Regulator investigates sale of UK telecoms towers over duopoly fears

Mobile customers could face higher prices if a proposed takeover of CK Hutchison-owned telecoms towers by Spanish firm Cellnex is allowed to go ahead, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned. The proposed deal will see Cellnex buy all of CK Hutchison’s UK passive infrastructure assets in an £8.6bn...
BUSINESS
Deutsche Telekom Invests In SignalWire, A pioneer In Ultra-Low Latency Programmable Video And Voice Communications

Deutsche Telekom is the first carrier in Europe to partner with SignalWire. SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, announced that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire.
SOFTWARE
Deutsche Telekom chief gets 5 years…longer as CEO

Tim Höttges (pictured) has been doing such a great job as chief executive of Deutsche Telekom that its board has voted to keep him on for another five years. The German incumbent also announced that chairman Ulrich Lehner will not serve another term “for reasons of age”. The board has proposed appointing DHL chief executive Frank Appel as his replacement.
BUSINESS
Deutsche Bank's M&A business in Q4 extremely strong, executive says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank’s merger and acquisition advisory business in the United States has been “extremely strong” in the fourth quarter, a bank executive said on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic for 2022. Once Deutsche’s problem child, the investment bank is the lender’s biggest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RWE preparing to sell Czech gas storage unit, Handelsblatt says

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) is preparing to sell its gas storage business in the Czech Republic, which it no longer considered a core business, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. Handelsblatt cited several people familiar with the transaction as saying the Essen-based energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deutsche Telekom targets 2 million new fibre connections in 2022

German operator group DT has been crowing about its FTTH achievements this week as part of an ongoing effort to shed its image as a fixed-line-Luddite. The incumbent said it hit its target of adding 1.2 million full fibre connections this year, a target that it will increase to 2 million next year. By 2024, Deutsche Telekom hopes to cover 10 million households with FTTH. From that point onwards, the telco aims to add an average of 2.5 million FTTH connections per year. That means by 2030, Deutsche Telekom’s fibre network should reach nearly two-thirds of German households.
TECHNOLOGY
Deutsche Telekom Leads Design of European Quantum Communication Infrastructure

After European Commission selected the QSAFE (Quantum Network System Architecture for Europe) consortium to design the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure last April, the interim results have just been delivered. The scope of these results includes the initial technical design, security analyses, initial network dimensioning and lays the foundation for future...
TECHNOLOGY
Volkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software – Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad and automotive supplier Bosch are nearing an agreement to cooperate on automotive software, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Volkswagen plans to invest a triple-digit million euro amount as part of the deal, the paper added. Volkswagen has bundled all its software...
SOFTWARE
Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS

