ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Support After Recent Boos

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he refuses to take criticism over Chelsea's recent poor run of form personally, and has called for supporters to show their support during the tough times.

Chelsea are without a clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions and have slipped down to third in the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Liverpool, four points adrift of the league leaders City.

The Blues were booed off at home against Everton on Thursday night after they were held 1-1 by the Toffees despite the visitors being heavily depleted and using five youth stars at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDocW_0dQwhavv00
IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea face Wolves on Sunday afternoon and will want to get back to winning ways. Tuchel has called for the fans to get behind them to help them through the tough times after insisting he won't take the criticism personally.

"You get booed off, it happens, but I don't think it is for the performance," reflected Tuchel on the Everton draw ahead of Wolves, as quoted by ESPN. "I think the people come, they wish the best for us, they support us and in the end they are disappointed and we are as well. I absolutely refuse to take it personally.

"These things happen and I can just tell everybody: we need the support. We need the players on top level and we need the supporters on top, top, top level especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight. We need them even more."

He added: "I agree the last results are absolutely not what we expect and what we maybe deserve. It is a bit up and down and maybe we struggle as well with the praise and whatever. I don't think it is one reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdfPN_0dQwhavv00

"If you mention Juventus, we should also mention we lose two key players - N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic - we lose Kante in the match, we lose Ben Chilwell in the match. We still play a top game against Man United and West Ham.

"I saw many, many teams struggle more at West Ham than we did and we lose with a freak shot in the last minute. We get punished for not a lot, I have to say. It is hard to accept it, even for me because we are always looking for reasons, we always want to have the proof and we want the result to be proof of the performance.

"It is hard sometimes in this place where we are now to say 'no, I refuse, we keep on doing what we do' because we don't have the proof of results. Honestly, I don't see big things going wrong here."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#Wolves#Espn#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of Carabao Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his performance on Wednesday evening in his side's 2-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup. The Spaniard stopped several Brentford chances from finding the back of the net, including two free headers in the first half that could have led to a completely different scoreline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody. There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year. And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
608
Followers
5K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy