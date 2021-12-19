ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lakshya Sen's mom wants shuttler to come back home and rest after maiden World C'ships medal

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Lakshya Sen after winning his maiden BWF World Championships medal on Saturday revealed that his mother just wants him to come home and take a rest after playing in so many badminton tournaments. In Huelva, Spain, the 20-year-old Indian was on the opposite side...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prakash Padukone
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Ani#Indian#Badminton Europe
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan batter Abid Ali 'stable' after undergoing second heart procedure

Karachi [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Pakistan batter Abid Ali is currently "stable" after undergoing a second procedure on Wednesday following a chest pain he complained of while playing the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. Abid's had undergone an angioplasty a day after he complained of chest pain. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
SPORTS
AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Harbhajan's zeal to perform always stood out, his presence lifted morale: Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary Jay Shah congratulated ace spinner Harbhajan Singh on a wonderful career, saying his zeal to perform under pressure situations always stood out. Harbhajan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 41-year-old...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

BBL: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers

Sydney [Australia], December 25 (ANI): Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan has joined the two-time defending champion Sydney Sixers for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL). Shadab joins the Sixers as an overseas player and comes following a season ending neck stress fracture for off spinner Ben Manenti and...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foremost duty is nurturing talent for 2028, 2032 Paralympics, says coach Gaurav Khanna

By Anuj MishraBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian athletes might be preparing hard for the 2024 Paris Games but para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna's prime focus remains on nurturing the raw talent for the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Games. The Indian para-badminton squad won four medals in...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SA vs Ind, Test: Virat will be back in form in this series, feels Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that the batter will be back in his original form in the Test series against South Africa. The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as the three-match...
WORLD
AFP

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SA vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane in 'good space' ahead of 1st Test, says Dravid

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid said that batter Ajinkya Rahane is in good space ahead of the first Test match against South Africa on Sunday. The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy