Ithaca, NY

Missing Ithaca woman found safe

 6 days ago
Authorities say the missing Ithaca woman who was reported missing on December 16 was located safely.

Sylvie Ginenthal, 37, of Ithaca had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. on December 16.

She went for a walk in the city and that’s when authorities say they were alerted that she was missing.

Around 4:30 p.m. Ginenthal was located. No additional information was available about the incident.

