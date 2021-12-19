Missing Ithaca woman found safe

Authorities say the missing Ithaca woman who was reported missing on December 16 was located safely.

Sylvie Ginenthal, 37, of Ithaca had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. on December 16.

She went for a walk in the city and that’s when authorities say they were alerted that she was missing.

Around 4:30 p.m. Ginenthal was located. No additional information was available about the incident.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).