Ithaca, NY

Pine View Circle development in Tyre getting expansion for those battling substance use disorders

 6 days ago
The second phase of the Pine View Circle housing development in Tyre is getting ready to take shape.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. was awarded $3.7 million to help construct a three-story building with 18 units of supportive housing for people with substance use disorders.

“We are thrilled to have received funding to support the second phase of Pine View Circle,” Johanna Anderson, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services executive director said in a release. “This project would not be possible without this grant and the support of Gov. Hochul and her commitment to providing supportive, quality and affordable housing. We applaud this commitment and are grateful that we are able to have a hand in providing these critical supportive services to our community.”

The grant was part of $29.4 million in total state funding awarded to more than a half dozen projects across the region to combat a lack of housing for those dealing with substance use disorders.

The first phase of Pine View Circle was completed in 2017. It’s located along State Route 318. No timeline for the project was immediately available from the state.

Health
