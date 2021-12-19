ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Wolcott woman faces charges after domestic incident with ex-boyfriend

 6 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Walworth woman following a domestic incident over the weekend.

On Saturday around 3 p.m. Cheyenne Draudt, 20, of Walworth was arrested after a domestic incident.

It’s alleged that Draudt struck her ex-boyfriend three times while he was holding their three-month-old child and intentionally damaged the child’s crib during the incident.

Draudt was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and harassment.

She was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and will answer the charges at a later date.

