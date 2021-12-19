ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton police investigate homicide

By Alexis Platt
 6 days ago

HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) – Hampton police say they are investigating a homicide.

It happened Sunday morning around 4:02 in the 100 block of West County Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they located an adult female victim who had been shot. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was outside to the rear of a multi-tenant residence when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

