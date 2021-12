At the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 4, Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, publicly acknowledged for the first time that the U.S. military has taken measures to “impose costs” against ransomware groups. This acknowledgment reflects a shift in approach by the U.S. government, which no longer sees ransomware primarily as a law enforcement issue. Nakasone did not specify which ransomware groups were targeted, nor what types of costs were imposed—or how. But it seems that recent events, such as the Colonial Pipeline attack, helped to catalyze this policy shift within the government.

