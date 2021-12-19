ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Paul knocks Woodley out cold to win rematch

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

YouTube star turned prizefighter Jake Paul walloped Tyron Woodley with a huge right...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Related
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
The Independent

Jake Paul fight: Logan Paul shares behind-the-scenes video after brother knocks out Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul has supported his brother Jake Paul, who knocked out Tyron Woodley in a boxing match.Logan was present at the YouTube star’s match against the former UFC champion, who went down in the sixth round on Saturday (18 December).Jake, 24, had originally been scheduled to fight Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – but the Briton withdrew from the bout due to a broken rib and chest infection.During the match, Logan could be seen taking photos using a polaroid camera.After Jake’s knockout of Woodley, 39, Logan tweeted: “Who the f*** is knocking people out flat...
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley rates his rematch performance against Jake Paul: ‘I thought I was winning’

Jake Paul successfully punked the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene once again last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021), knocking former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley out cold in the sixth round of their boxing rematch. The fight was looking pretty awful up to that moment: a whole lot of nothing effective being thrown mixed in with clinches on practically every exchange.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley result: YouTuber knocks out UFC star with one big punch in round 6

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, beating the former UFC champion for the second time in four months.The knockout came in the sixth round of the pair’s boxing rematch in Tampa, Florida, as YouTube star Paul outdid his split-decision victory over Woodley from August, remaining undefeated in the process.FOLLOW LIVE: All the fallout from Paul’s KO of WoodleyWoodley, 39, was immediately more active than he was in the pair’s first fight, but Paul took the centre of the ring, worked his jab well and threw smart hooks to the body. The Americans spent...
UFC

