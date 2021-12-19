ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA and NFL stars weigh in after Deron Williams' victory

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas were among those who reacted to Gore and...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Frank Gore calls for Deron Williams rematch, Williams maintains boxing ‘was a one-off’

Deron Williams has scratched his boxing itch and he’s sticking to his decision to not fight again. The three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist made a successful boxing debut on Saturday, defeating NFL great Frank Gore by four-round unanimous decision in an exhibition bout on the main card of Showtime’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
NFL
Yardbarker

Deron Williams had mic-drop moment after winning fight against Frank Gore

Deron Williams won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night, and he is going out while he is on top. The former NBA guard defeated ex-NFL running back Frank Gore in a heavyweight bout on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard Saturday. Williams, who eventually won by split decision, turned the fight into an action-packed brawl.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Speedy Claxton
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Isaiah Thomas
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esn
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy